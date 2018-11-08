Gunnera and Brunnera

Gunnera is like giant rhubarb and grows into a forest of huge leaves and stalks (it dies down in autumn and sprouts up again in spring). Brunnera is much more restrained with lovely sprays of forget-me-not flowers. When we walked through Bannerman Park near where we live on 02 Nov 2018, we found both of these plants in close proximity and appreciated how well they complement each other.

Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand

GUNNERA : Last year I published three posts about the wonderful gunnera at Dunedin Botanic Garden – early spring, late spring, autumn and late winter. Clicking on this link will display all three posts.

PS. in response to Steve Schwartman’s comment, added 08 Nov 2018

This is an example of a small native NZ gunnera, photo taken by Nigel at Dunedin Botanic Garden in mid-April 2017 (autumn). Looks very eye-catching while in flower.



Gunnera proprepens. *Click on the photo to enlarge*

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Photo credits: Liz took photos 1 and 4. Nigel took photos 2, 3 and 5



