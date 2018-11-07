Think Pink

We came across these bright pink flowers when walking into town the other day, not far from where we live. We really like their profuse blooms, bright colour and grassy foliage but we don’t know what they are. Do you? Please tell us via the comments if you recognise the plant. Photos taken by Nigel, 02 November 2018 (Spring). Gore, Southland, New Zealand

think_pink_gore_01

think_pink_gore_02

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

