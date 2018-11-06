“I was leaving Amsterdam and moving back to Paris, having been in London before that, Paris even before that and years before Ireland so there was this questioning of why don’t I stay put, what was the attraction of the next step, had I really carved my footprint into where I was before looking out for where the next footing was…”

“…but in the end, I figured, like the water, like the tide, there is a constant movement and it doesn’t mean you lose anything, in fact you just gain more, learn more, witness more. Sometimes the movement slows to a gentle breeze, other times it’s a whirlwind where you can’t catch your breath.”

— Damien B. Donnelly (conversation via blog comments)

With permission from Damien and Steve I’ve taken Damien’s original poem post and teamed it up with an outstanding photo of wild waves taken by Steve Schwartzman



Damien B. Donnelly blogs at Deuxiemepeau (poems, photos and more)

Steve Schwartzman posts nature photos at Portraits of Wildflowers

Click on photo to enlarge. Pacific Ocean waves breaking at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve. Photo by Steve Schwartzman — from: California and Texas

HUNGER IS NOT A HARBOUR

— Poem by Damien B. Donnelly

Running

to all that is new,

to all I have not yet seen,

attracted to the covered corners

the light can not carve comfort into…

Running

to all I don’t yet know,

to all I have not yet called by name,

haunted by the houses not yet home

and the whispers not yet known…

but what of where I have been,

what of the comfort once created,

what of the stories already told,

what of the lives I held once,

for a time,

in my hold?

Am I bold

to this running,

this longing to be always

up and leaving,

shunning reason

for this constant craving,

for another corner to caress creation,

to suppress starvation?

But hunger is not a harbour,

it is not where still waters rest, still.

It is the rest…

the current

carving chaos

into the crest, craving,

the waves

rushing up and over,

always and ever further,

from the shore.

Photo by Damien B. Donnelly (header for the poem in Damien’s original post)

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Poem and shore photo by Damien B. Donnelly

Photo of wild waves by Steve Schwartzman

Advertisements