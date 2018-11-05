Paua Shell Fence

Paua (abalone) shells are beautifully iridescent on the inside. The shellfish itself is a popular food, often consumed as paua fritters and the gathering of paua is a much enjoyed recreational activity. Just saying, as I don’t gather or like to eat paua but I do love the beautiful shells and paua jewellery. When we were driving back roads on 01 November, Nigel spotted this unusual fence decorated with paua shells and stopped to photograph it. Very iconic New Zealand fence! This was in a small rural community between Balclutha and Clinton called Waiwera.

*Click on the photo to enlarge* (1st photo only)

paua_fence_01_1500w

paua_fence_02

paua_fence_03

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Paua Shell Fence

Add yours

  1. Wow. What an unusual material to use to decorate a fence. It seems like a lot of work went into the construction. I can imagine that they had to be really careful not to crack the shells as they affixed them to the fence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. They’ve done a great job! Just had a thought.. you might be interested that a couple in Bluff decorated their whole lounge in paua shells and they were really famous. We visited many years ago and it was amazing! They’ve passed away but the room has been re-created by Canterbury Museum in Christchurch and you can get an idea from the photo at the musuem website: https://www.canterburymuseum.com/whats-on/fred-and-myrtle-paua-shell-house/

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: