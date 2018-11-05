Paua Shell Fence

Paua (abalone) shells are beautifully iridescent on the inside. The shellfish itself is a popular food, often consumed as paua fritters and the gathering of paua is a much enjoyed recreational activity. Just saying, as I don’t gather or like to eat paua but I do love the beautiful shells and paua jewellery. When we were driving back roads on 01 November, Nigel spotted this unusual fence decorated with paua shells and stopped to photograph it. Very iconic New Zealand fence! This was in a small rural community between Balclutha and Clinton called Waiwera.

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

