Blending In – or Standing Out?

This ram and sheepdog eye each other warily from the top of their respective pillars, either side of a farm entrance gate on Hillfoot Road near Clinton, South Otago. The sheep and dog blend in, in the sense that real sheep and sheepdogs are common in rural New Zealand. They stand out by being set on pillars either side of the gate.

My title is from Leya’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #18, set 03 November. Its such an interesting challenge and if you click on the link you’ll see Leya’s own fabulous post.

Photos taken by Liz and Nigel 01 November, 2018

animal_gateway_01

animal_gateway_02

animal_gateway_03

animal_gateway_04

animal_gateway_05

animal_gateway_06

animal_gateway_07

For a clearer view of this inscription, you can click on the photo to enlarge (below)

animal_gateway_08

animal_gateway_09

There’s a dog face painted on the back of the letterbox (cropped from above photo)

animal_gateway_10

animal_gateway_11

animal_gateway_12

Photo credits: Nigel took all the photos except the 2nd, 3rd and 2nd-to-last. These were taken by Liz. Nigel blogs at Growplan Landscape Architect

For more information on the Lens-Artists photo challenges click here

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

