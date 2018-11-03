We were back in Queenstown this morning to pick up the new lenses for my glasses and then we returned home via Central Otago. On our way through the Kawarau Gorge I asked Nigel to stop at the Roaring Meg carpark. From here you get good views of the Kawarau River rushing through the gorge. The Roaring Meg is a stream that runs down the steep side of the gorge into the Kawarau River. These days there is a dam further up the Roaring Meg and then two power stations below. You can see the lower power station in some of my photos – it was commissioned in 1936.

To put you in the picture the Kawarau River drains Lake Wakatipu (Queenstown is on the shore of Lake Wakatipu). Photos taken 03 Nov 2018 by Liz

View upstream

View downstream

Two views looking upstream

Not far upstream from here there used to be a natural rock bridge that was known to Maori and shown by the Maori guide Reko to the first European explorer in the area, in 1853. That was how the early settlers and gold-seekers crossed this wild river. It wasn’t quite complete and one had to jump across a gap which sounds pretty hair-raising to me! This fact is reflected in an alternative name to “Natural Bridge” of “Chalmers Leap” – Nathanael Chalmers was the European explorer.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

