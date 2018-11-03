Queenstown Cream

All of these photos were taken by me in Queenstown Gardens on 27 Oct 2018. Most are selected for this post due to their cream or lemon colours – I seemed to have a bunch of photos that fitted this description. There are also many brightly coloured flowers in the gardens but those photos are for a separate post. – Liz
I was delighted that the lilacs were in flower and hit the jackpot here with a beautiful creamy-white lilac, a mauve and a purple! The low chartreuse mounds are Euphorbias and I’m assuming they’re Euphorbia polychroma. I love their bright colour
When we lived in Queenstown we had Euphorbia polychroma in our own garden
The same creamy-white lilac with a snowy peak in the distance
I think this huge mound of creamy-lemon flowers is a form of Kerria japonica
The whole plant. The flower is similar to a very small rose
Here’s a photo of the sculpture you could see in the last photo. This is “Fleur”
Lastly I want to show you two photos of a native divaricating shrub named Corokia cotoneaster. Its a nondescript grey shrub for most of the year but in spring its beautiful with a profuse display of little starry yellow flowers followed by small red berries
Aren’t they lovely?
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
