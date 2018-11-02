Which Way: Garden Ways

Photos of ways through the Gore Public Gardens and Maple Glen Gardens, all taken in September (early spring in New Zealand). Both gardens make use of mown paths and lawn areas where you can wander at will although we’ll see one example where access is enabled via a bridge but the sentry makes it clear visitors are not welcome.

Posted for:  Which Way Challenge: November 01, 2018

Gore Public Gardens

gore_gardens_01Taken by Nigel 23 Sept 2018

gore_gardens_02Taken by Liz 24 Sept 2018. Path leading to Gore town centre

gore_gardens_03Taken by Liz 24 Sept 2018. Provision of picnic tables and litter bins indicate that visitors are welcome to wander around the lawn at will. The fallen petals in the distance are the same ones carpeting the lawn in the first photo of this post.

Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham, Southland

maple_glen_15Sept_01Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018. An extensive system of mown paths at Maple Glen allow you to wander for hours in their beautiful gardens.

maple_glen_15Sept_02Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018. The sentry on the bridge makes it clear visitors are not welcome on the little island where his lady love is building a nest. In this photo she’s taking a break from her construction activities.

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

