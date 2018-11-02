The first photo is taken by me from in front of the Bath House Cafe on the shore of Lake Wakatipu. The mountain is Cecil Peak. The peninsula covered in trees is Queenstown Gardens. Between the Bath House Cafe and the gardens are playgrounds for children of various ages from tiny tots to older children. After the playgrounds you walk straight into the gardens. I was feeling in a fun mood and Nigel took a snap of me acting the goat in the playground closest to the gardens (second photo). Soon I’ll be posting photos from in the gardens so I thought I’d give you a little introduction.

Queenstown, Lakes District, New Zealand. Photos taken 27 Oct 2018

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

