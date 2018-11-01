Potential Purchase This morning I signed the papers that begin the purchase process for this 1246 m2 section. Very excited at the prospect! Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Nigel 01 Nov 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 10 thoughts on “Potential Purchase” Add yours You’ll have a lovely view, and plenty of room for a big garden! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Looks like most of the section would be good for growing stuff, lots of potential! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Wow! That looks great! All my best wishes come flying to you! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Its so nice you’re back again Pepix, and thank you! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Ooh, so exciting! Happy for you and your new adventure. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hoping everything pans out, looking forward to it! Thanks 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Congratulations! What a great outlook, it’ll be like being on top of the world. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Wendy! It feels right for us, it’ll be an interesting piece of land for us to work with 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Congratulations, I hope it all goes well. Lovely land with a great view. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
