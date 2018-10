Sergeant Dan on the wall of the old porridge factory in Gore is all decked out for Christmas. Nigel and I were surprised on 22 Oct to find that Sergeant Dan is now sporting a Santa hat courtesy of the local radio station.

For more info about Sgt Dan see my previous post I Am The Man

— The first two images are cropped from a photo taken by Nigel. Last photo by Liz

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

