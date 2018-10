On Friday, walking home from Gore, I came across this beautiful pink and white rhododendron on a private property. It was very close to the footpath and I took a series of photos for future reference. It appears to naturally grow as a low rounded mound. If you’re familiar with this variety and know the name please let me know!

Taken by Liz 26 Oct 2018; Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

