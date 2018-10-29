Bath House Cafe, Queenstown

When we were in Queenstown on Saturday 27 October we re-visited a cafe that we haven’t been to for many years and it was so wonderful we returned again before leaving town. It was bright and comfortable, the food and coffees were delicious and it feels very special being right on the shore by Lake Wakatipu. Queenstown is an alpine resort town and its a two hour drive from where we live in Gore.

We sat inside, immediately on the other side of these umbrellas (below)

See the left-hand yellow snowflake – I sat right behind there

The cake was chocolate almond cake

Cake so good that we returned later for another slice

The gondola goes most of the way up Bob’s Peak shown in this snowflake view

View from my seat, looking toward Lake Wakatipu. The far mountain is the iconic landmark of Walter Peak. The historic steamship TSS Earnslaw takes tourists to the Walter Peak High Country Farm multiple times every day. Its a marvellous trip!

My photo was optimised for the outside view. Nigel’s photo shows the real colours

The toilet doors were interesting. Instead of Men, Women and Staff they had Kings, Queens and Servants! Here’s my photo of the Queens door…

Nigel took a photo of the tiled floor and pedestal basin in the Kings loo

If you visit Queenstown don’t miss the Bath House Cafe. Bonus is that its right by Queenstown Gardens so you can take a walk through the gardens afterwards

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

