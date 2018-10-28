Thyme and Poppies, Central Otago Thyme and Californian Poppies (Eschscholzia californica) growing wild at Butchers Dam near Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 27 Oct 2018. *Click on the photo to enlarge* Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Thyme and Poppies, Central Otago” Add yours Pretty! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Pretty!
