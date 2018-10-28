Today was Gore’s annual rhododendron festival and Nigel and I wandered through this afternoon. Its held in the Gore Public Gardens and there was a range of stalls and quite a few people given the rainy weather we’ve had today. I noticed this colourful clown coming towards me and loved her amazing costume.

Shadow the Clown with her doggerpillar (surreal pet with five legs each side). Taken by Nigel 28 Oct 2018)

I’m not wearing glasses because the frames have to be sent away for new lenses to be fitted up in Auckland. Hence I’m without glasses this week and won’t be reading as many of your posts as I usually do. Back to normal next week.

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements