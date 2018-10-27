Chocolate Shop mural, Queenstown NZ

queenstown_mural_patagonia_1800w
Mural detail inside Patagonia chocolate and ice-cream cafe in Beach Street, Queenstown, New Zealand. Beautiful flagship store right near the lakefront. Taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018 *Click on the image to enlarge* More info at their web page
Advertisements

One thought on “Chocolate Shop mural, Queenstown NZ

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: