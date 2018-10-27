Chocolate Shop mural, Queenstown NZ Mural detail inside Patagonia chocolate and ice-cream cafe in Beach Street, Queenstown, New Zealand. Beautiful flagship store right near the lakefront. Taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018 *Click on the image to enlarge* More info at their web page Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Chocolate Shop mural, Queenstown NZ” Add yours Love the imagination that went into this mural, very cool! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Love the imagination that went into this mural, very cool!
