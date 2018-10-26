Which Way: Railway

There’s a complex intersection between the main road through Gore and the old porridge factory. Its a large intersection with the railway running through the middle as well as a service lane that goes along the back of the shops. I paused to take some photos for a Which Way post. Taken by Liz 11 Oct 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

I took the next photo on 22 October from further along the service lane, looking back at this intersection and toward the south… the railway track eventually goes to Bluff.

A few days earlier we’d been in the port town of Bluff and as we walked from the main street to the wharf I took a shot of the signpost before crossing the double railway tracks. Taken by Liz 07 October 2018. Bluff, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

