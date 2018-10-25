Shadow of its Former Self

gore_old_bridge_900w
Part of an old bridge that once crossed the Mataura River. It sits alongside the newer bridge, at the town centre end. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Liz, 22 Oct 2018 (morning)
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Shadow of its Former Self

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: