Shadow of its Former Self Part of an old bridge that once crossed the Mataura River. It sits alongside the newer bridge, at the town centre end. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Liz, 22 Oct 2018 (morning)

Love the picture.

It was a nice surprise to find this piece of the old bridge!
Love the picture.
It was a nice surprise to find this piece of the old bridge!
