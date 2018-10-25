Across the Bridge

The Mataura River flows through Gore, just off to the side from the town centre. Monday was a holiday in New Zealand and we got up quite early and walked down to the bridge. Normally its very busy with traffic including a lot of trucks and I wouldn’t want to walk across it. But on Monday there was just an occasional truck and hardly any traffic. There’s a pedestrian path on both sides of the bridge so we were able to get great views of the river.

Photos taken by Liz 22 Oct 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

In the following photo we’ve crossed the bridge and I’m looking back toward the water tower, a landmark that is very near to the house we rent. Its that white speck against the hills, right in the centre of the photo.

Then we returned to Gore town centre via the path on the other side of the bridge. In both of these last photos you can see the railway bridge and also the old porridge factory in the distance.

For those of you who know a bit about New Zealand, the Mataura River flows from the Eyre Mountains near Kingston (Kingston is at the south end of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown region) and empties out into the Toetoes Estuary at Fortrose. If you search my blog with the name fortrose you’ll find I’ve done a few posts about Fortrose. This one has some very nice views of the estuary.

Nigel found a GREAT article in Wilderness magazine that includes fabulous photos from a winter tramp (hike) into the Mataura Valley in the Eyre Mountains, very close to the source of the Mataura River. The writer stayed in a restored musterers hut overnight. Nigel and I have done a few tramping trips like this in the past, this is the real New Zealand wilderness experience! Pore over the Topo Map for this exact area using the link that Nigel gave me: Mataura Saddle, Otago – NZ Topo Map

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

