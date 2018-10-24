High Weather Vanes

We’d stopped in Invercargill for a fuel stop, next to the beautiful First Presbyterian Church when I looked up and spotted this weather vane perched on top of the church tower. First Presbyterian Church was designed by architect John T Mair (1876-1959), an Invercargill-born architect who later became the Government Architect. For more information see the church’s history web page.

Taken by Liz 07 Oct 2018, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Posted for Weather Vane Wednesday

wv_inv_presby_church_01

wv_inv_presby_church_02

Knowing that I was wanting photos of wind vanes, Nigel spotted this arrow on top of the Bell Tea building in Dunedin when he was there 13 Oct 2018.

wv_dun_belltea_01

wv_dun_belltea_02

For more photos of this iconic building see my previous post  Bell Tea Corner

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

