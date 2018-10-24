Hearts and Flowers

After relaxing in Bannerman Park on Labour Day and then deciding to walk into town, we were both stopped in our tracks by these lovely flowers. We were getting near to the exit to the street but still within the park, and these were near the path. The funny thing with the heart shaped flowers was that neither of us noticed it was in the shape of a heart until we looked at the photo… where its plain as day! How did we not see that? Beats me! At the time we just loved the white flowers.

Top two photos by Nigel, last two photos by Liz. Mon 22 October 2018
Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand

bannerman_labourday_flowers01

Do you love Hearts? You could check out my other post  Pink, Gold and Green  which includes photos of Bleeding Hearts flowers with hearts strung out along a stem (golden foliage form). If you don’t like the yellow foliage you can get the same plant with green foliage. Also see Clare’s post  My Chain of Hearts – another wonderful heart plant

Bright pink and orange rhododendron flowers mingling together

bannerman_labourday_flowers02

bannerman_labourday_flowers03

bannerman_labourday_flowers04

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Hearts and Flowers

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: