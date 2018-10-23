Bar Manager

Quick service at Waikaka Hotel, the bar manager serves eight customers at a time

spider_waikaka_01

We visited Waikaka Hotel two days in a row over Labour Weekend and only noticed the spider on the second visit! We were amazed we’d failed to notice it the day before – just as well its not for real 🙂

spider_waikaka_02

Waikaka Hotel is at the heart of a small country village named Waikaka located about 20 minutes drive from Gore. I’ve previously posted pictures of Waikaka including the hotel in Out in the Countryside

Some dramatic New Zealand spider photos were posted today by Wendy from the North Island. Take a look if you’re interested in spiders. Its a native water spider…

“This native water spider, dolomedes aquaticus, sprinted across the surface of the stream and up The Man of House’s leg while he was working on the water wheel.” – see the photos at Meet the Residents: Water Spider

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Photo credits: First photo by Nigel, last photo by Liz

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: