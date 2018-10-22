To Labour or not to Labour

In New Zealand this is a holiday weekend with today, Monday, termed Labour Day. Unusually for Labour Weekend the weather has been fabulous and we’ve got out and enjoyed each day. Nigel’s been so busy growing his business as a landscape architect that he rarely takes time off, its been great to see him relaxing! He did a little work in the late morning, then in the early afternoon I suggested we walk to Bannerman Park to see if we could find somewhere nice and shady to relax.

Bannerman Park is near where we live in Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Relaxing At Bannerman Park

We found this lovely field and let ourselves in through the gate, then settled down under a shady tree and thought we had the field to ourselves. Later we were surprised by some sheep approaching! Our presence caused some consternation and then they all disappeared under a tree that had foliage drooping down to near ground level – it effectively hid them.

Chilling out in the shade on a very warm afternoon

bannerman_labourday_02

Nigel NOT burdened with labour

bannerman_labourday_01

Views from our nice shady spot

Below us…

bannerman_labourday_03

The sheep disappeared under the tree on the left with spreading foliage (photo below). You can see one of the sheep to the left of the tree

bannerman_labourday_04

“Our” tree

bannerman_labourday_05

More lovely trees, from my side this time

bannerman_labourday_06

And a vertical shot to show you the tall tree

bannerman_labourday_07

Nigel has his own blog at Growplan

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: