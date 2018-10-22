Oystercatcher Family

While we were driving from Mandeville to Waikaia on Saturday 20 Oct, we turned left at an intersection and noticed some large piles of gravel by the roadside. Suddenly I realised there were oystercatchers on the tops of the gravel piles. I asked Nigel to back up slowly and wound my window down. Amazingly the birds stayed in place and we each got some cellphone photos. Two adults and one young bird.

They are definitely oystercatchers and I think they are South Island Pied Oystercatchers. If you’d like to read more see New Zealand Birds Online

First photo taken by Nigel:

Second photo taken by Liz:

Third photo is a cropped version of the second photo:

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

