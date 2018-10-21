Best Ice-Creams

Saturday 20 October, after stopping at Mandeville and watching the steam train, we drove to one of our favourite little country villages. Its way off the highway in the middle of nowhere and boasts a large bottle-shaped building made of 20,000 wine bottles (previous post). We had pizza and drinks at the pub and then crossed the road to the general store to check out the ice-creams on offer.

This is what we found and what we took away. Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand

Ice-Cream At Waikaia

Here’s the general store at Waikaia. The bike on the roof has an “Arkwright’s General Store” sign and the flag says “Open All Hours”. This weekend is a holiday weekend in New Zealand so there’s lots of kids around – hence the number of parked bikes. Labour Weekend is renowned for being rainy but this year, as you can see, we’re enjoying wonderful weather!

*Click on the photo to enlarge* — See the iconic bottle house in the background

The colours of ice-cream. I chose the green (after-dinner mint). There was another colour I’d asked about and Nigel decided to get that one – licorice.

They were delicious ice-creams and generous servings too – these are “single scoop”.

Later in the afternoon we returned to get a cup of tea which we enjoyed in the room you can see behind the ice-creams. As we were leaving through the far door I was momentarily startled when the door-stop caught my eye. Hahaha!

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

