Which Way: Bluff Wharf

When I was exploring the wharf area at Bluff on 07 October 2018, trying to get closer to the Matuku to get some photos, I found these interesting laneways and structures. I would have loved to have walked along the curved laneway but the cones made a clear statement – Not This Way!

Posted for  Which Way Challenge: October 18, 2018

bluff_which_way_02

bluff_which_way_01

See  White on Black  for more photos of the New Zealand ship Matuku at Bluff

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

