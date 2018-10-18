Magnolia Petals

Even when the magnolia flowers are old and falling to bits, the petals still look pretty scattered on the ground. Nigel and I took these photos in Gore Public Gardens on 23 September 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

magnolia_petals_01

magnolia_petals_02

magnolia_petals_03

magnolia_petals_04

First two photos taken by Nigel, last two taken by Liz

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

One thought on “Magnolia Petals

Add yours

  1. When I lived near Edinburgh, I used to visit a park that had lots of pink cherry blossom. When it fell off the trees, it carpeted the ground in pink and made it look as if there was pink snow everywhere! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: