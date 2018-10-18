Magnolia Petals

Even when the magnolia flowers are old and falling to bits, the petals still look pretty scattered on the ground. Nigel and I took these photos in Gore Public Gardens on 23 September 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand
First two photos taken by Nigel, last two taken by Liz
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
When I lived near Edinburgh, I used to visit a park that had lots of pink cherry blossom. When it fell off the trees, it carpeted the ground in pink and made it look as if there was pink snow everywhere! 🙂
