Street Blossom

Spring flowers and blossom come and go. At the moment when we walk into town we’re seeing a fair bit of deep pink colour. The first photo shows a very pretty blossom tree on one of our favourite routes. There’s a few of these trees planted in a row between the footpath and the street. Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Taken by Nigel 17 Oct 2018
Along an alley between two streets is this colourful rhododendron (3 photos)
Above photo taken by Liz 11 Oct 2018
Last two photos taken by Nigel 16 Oct 2018
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
The first tree full of blossoms is unbelievable! It seems to break under its blossom weight!
A lbeautiful sight to help me wake up. My Mom had a Rhodendron bush so brings back childhood memories. Thanks!
lovely! love the vibrant colors…
