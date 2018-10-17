Street Blossom

Spring flowers and blossom come and go. At the moment when we walk into town we’re seeing a fair bit of deep pink colour. The first photo shows a very pretty blossom tree on one of our favourite routes. There’s a few of these trees planted in a row between the footpath and the street. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Taken by Nigel 17 Oct 2018

Along an alley between two streets is this colourful rhododendron (3 photos)

Above photo taken by Liz 11 Oct 2018

Last two photos taken by Nigel 16 Oct 2018



Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

