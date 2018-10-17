Street Blossom

Spring flowers and blossom come and go. At the moment when we walk into town we’re seeing a fair bit of deep pink colour. The first photo shows a very pretty blossom tree on one of our favourite routes. There’s a few of these trees planted in a row between the footpath and the street. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

gore_street_blossom_pink_01Taken by Nigel 17 Oct 2018

Along an alley between two streets is this colourful rhododendron (3 photos)

gore_street_blossom_pink_02Above photo taken by Liz 11 Oct 2018

Last two photos taken by Nigel 16 Oct 2018
gore_street_blossom_pink_03

gore_street_blossom_pink_04

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

