Cabbage Tree in Gore

Although we see plenty of cabbage trees down south, we both really enjoy them. This is a very distinctive native New Zealand tree that looks like it came straight out of a Dr Seuss book. We see this particular cabbage tree often as its on one of our walking routes into town, on the edge of a residential property. Taken by Nigel 24 September 2018; Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Cordyline australis.

There’s a road in the country, not that far from Gore, named Cabbage Tree Road

gore_cabbage_tree_01

gore_cabbage_tree_02

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

2 thoughts on “Cabbage Tree in Gore

