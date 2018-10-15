Pure White Clematis

A spring highlight for me is the blooming of our native white clematis. Actually, its endemic – it only naturally occurs in the North, South and Stewart Islands of New Zealand. At this time of year we can see it blooming in areas of native bush (it displays at the top of whatever its found to climb to the top of). You see these lovely patches of white flowers scattered about in the tree canopy, very beautiful!

Late yesterday afternoon we were in Queens Park, Invercargill when Nigel spotted a NZ clematis with a beautiful display of flowers atop a security fence. This morning I asked him if I could share his photos with you in this blog-post.

NZ Clematis paniculata (puawananga in Maori)

The flowers vary a little depending on what stage they’re at. When you look close at new male flowers, you can see white, mauve and lime green although the overall effect is overwhelmingly white.

Male and female flowers are held on separate plants. The showy flowers are the male flowers. The female flowers are smaller but still beautiful with the bonus that they are followed by a wonderful seed head display.

Male-flowered New Zealand Clematis paniculata

— If you click on this first photo you can view it in larger-size

The white flowers are very reflective in the sunshine as you can see in the following photo with no compensation for brightness.

This is the base of the male clematis vine, behind the fence.

Female-flowered New Zealand Clematis paniculata

Further Information

“It was known to Maori as puawananga and believed to be the child of two stars: Puanga (Rigel in Orion), the mother, and Rehua (Antares in Scorpio), the father.”

— from Star child shows off in a lavish display (Otago Daily Times, 15 Oct 2010)

To see a wonderful range of photos including male and female flowers, a new male flower, and seed heads at various stages see this page at TERRAIN

Photos by Nigel, Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

