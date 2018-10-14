Pink, Gold and Green

Some attractive colours and lovely blooms that I photographed on Thursday 11 October 2018 at the Gore Public Gardens. This is springtime in New Zealand.
Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz

Rhododendron ‘Chiara’, or Chiara azalea

gore_pgg_01

gore_pgg_02

Heuchera or Heucherella (not sure which)

gore_pgg_03

Dicentra spectabilis (the golden foliage form). Bleeding Heart
More recently named Lamprocapnos spectabilis

gore_pgg_04

gore_pgg_05

The same Dicentra with a Viburnum

gore_pgg_06

gore_pgg_07

I could smell the lovely scent of violets and here they were. Not many flowers yet (white-flowered type) but the scent was wonderful. With a very pretty swirly Hosta

gore_pgg_08

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

One thought on “Pink, Gold and Green

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: