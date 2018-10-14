Pink, Gold and Green

Some attractive colours and lovely blooms that I photographed on Thursday 11 October 2018 at the Gore Public Gardens. This is springtime in New Zealand.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz

Rhododendron ‘Chiara’, or Chiara azalea

Heuchera or Heucherella (not sure which)

Dicentra spectabilis (the golden foliage form). Bleeding Heart

More recently named Lamprocapnos spectabilis

The same Dicentra with a Viburnum

I could smell the lovely scent of violets and here they were. Not many flowers yet (white-flowered type) but the scent was wonderful. With a very pretty swirly Hosta

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

