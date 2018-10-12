Which Way: Bluff Harbour Entrance Open sea to the right, calm day, but look at the white water in the harbour entrance. Channels are clearly marked, and at night markers are well lit. Which Way Challenge: Oct 11, 2018. Taken by Liz 07 Oct 2018. Southland, New Zealand. *Click on photo to enlarge* Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Which Way: Bluff Harbour Entrance” Add yours It looks windy … I like the sea like this! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply It can be very windy but this day was calm. I think there must be something there, rocks perhaps, that cause the disturbance. The shipping channels run either side of all that rough water and are very clearly marked. LikeLike Reply Love it! Looks like a beautiful, and windy, spot. Thanks so much for joining in. 😊 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
It looks windy … I like the sea like this!
It can be very windy but this day was calm. I think there must be something there, rocks perhaps, that cause the disturbance. The shipping channels run either side of all that rough water and are very clearly marked.
Love it! Looks like a beautiful, and windy, spot. Thanks so much for joining in. 😊
