Which Way: Bluff Harbour Entrance

Open sea to the right, calm day, but look at the white water in the harbour entrance. Channels are clearly marked, and at night markers are well lit. Which Way Challenge: Oct 11, 2018. Taken by Liz 07 Oct 2018. Southland, New Zealand. *Click on photo to enlarge*
3 thoughts on "Which Way: Bluff Harbour Entrance

    1. It can be very windy but this day was calm. I think there must be something there, rocks perhaps, that cause the disturbance. The shipping channels run either side of all that rough water and are very clearly marked.

