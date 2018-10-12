Solid As A Rock

We saw this amazing schist fence post with holes drilled for the wires, about ten years ago when driving through Macraes in East Otago – same general area where we found Butter and Egg Road. Otago is a fascinating region to drive around in – I could be on the road for months and not get bored! East Otago, New Zealand

Thanks to Sonya at Middleton Road I found that Fandango’s one-word challenge for the day is “fence”. Earlier I’d been wondering what to do with this photo that Nigel recently got from his archives.

Posted for FOWC – Fence

Earlier today I enjoyed a post by Tish Farrell about old stone gate posts with a large hole. Great photos, at: A Gate-Post Eye’s View In Derbyshire

Text by Liz, Photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

