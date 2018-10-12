This tree was a surprise find when I was in Gore Public Gardens yesterday. Those of you from western North America will probably be familiar with it because it comes from your part of the world. Western dogwood, Pacific dogwood and Mountain dogwood are common names.

Cornus nuttallii is named after Thomas Nuttall who carried out research and wrote publications on the flora of North America in the early 19th century.

Photos taken by Liz in Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand

Western Dogwood

Most of the flowers were high and these were spilling through the branches of a neighbouring tree. *Click on the photo to enlarge – very pretty*

The following were the only ones I could reach to get closer photos. They were still wet from rain we’d had a few hours earlier.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

