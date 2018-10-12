Cornus nuttallii

This tree was a surprise find when I was in Gore Public Gardens yesterday. Those of you from western North America will probably be familiar with it because it comes from your part of the world. Western dogwood, Pacific dogwood and Mountain dogwood are common names.

Cornus nuttallii is named after Thomas Nuttall who carried out research and wrote publications on the flora of North America in the early 19th century.

Photos taken by Liz in Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand

Western Dogwood

Most of the flowers were high and these were spilling through the branches of a neighbouring tree. *Click on the photo to enlarge – very pretty*

western_dogwood_03

The following were the only ones I could reach to get closer photos. They were still wet from rain we’d had a few hours earlier.

western_dogwood_01

western_dogwood_02

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Cornus nuttallii

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: