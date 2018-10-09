White on Black

When we visited Bluff on Sunday afternoon I was excited to find a large ship in port, and the icing on the cake was that we found it to be a New Zealand ship named Matuku featuring a large white silver fern icon on a black background.

South Port, Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 07 October 2018

Matuku at South Port, Bluff

— First two photos taken by Nigel and the remainder taken by Liz

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

