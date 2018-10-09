Decked Out in Pink

On Saturday when Nigel photographed the rural moa sculpture he also took some very colourful photos of pink blossom in the Central Otago town of Alexandra. Beautiful pink blossom against a brilliant blue sky is a treat! These photos all taken by Nigel on 06 October 2018 (springtime in NZ)

Pink Blossom in Alexandra

All photos taken by Nigel; Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand

Related Posts

For autumn colour in Alexandra, here are two posts I published earlier this year:

Over the Shaky Bridge I Found Gold

Autumn Colour in Alexandra

Text by Liz, all photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements