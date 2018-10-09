Decked Out in Pink

On Saturday when Nigel photographed the rural moa sculpture he also took some very colourful photos of pink blossom in the Central Otago town of Alexandra. Beautiful pink blossom against a brilliant blue sky is a treat! These photos all taken by Nigel on 06 October 2018 (springtime in NZ)

Pink Blossom in Alexandra

All photos taken by Nigel; Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand

alex_pink_01

alex_pink_02

alex_pink_05

alex_pink_04

alex_pink_03

alex_pink_06

alex_pink_07

For autumn colour in Alexandra, here are two posts I published earlier this year:

Text by Liz, all photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

