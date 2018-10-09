Decked Out in Pink

On Saturday when Nigel photographed the rural moa sculpture he also took some very colourful photos of pink blossom in the Central Otago town of Alexandra. Beautiful pink blossom against a brilliant blue sky is a treat! These photos all taken by Nigel on 06 October 2018 (springtime in NZ)
Pink Blossom in Alexandra
All photos taken by Nigel; Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand
It’s unbelievable how many wonderful blossoms you have down there!
Its surprising alright.. new kinds of blossoms are taking over from the earlier ones!
Beautiful spring pictures!
Thanks Candice! I’ve finally found a couple of weather vanes. Hoping to post this week. Reasonable shots of one WV and poor distant shot of the other (on top of a very tall church tower).
