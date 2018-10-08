Magical Moa

Moa Flat is a picturesque rural farming area in West Otago, between Gore and Central Otago. Sometimes we choose to take this relatively minor route because of its beauty. A local farming couple commissioned an artist to create a moa sculpture for a roadside portion of their property. Its a fantastic icon for Moa Flat.

Nigel (my OH) travelled via Moa Flat on Saturday 06 October, on his way back from a business trip to Central Otago. Nigel is a Landscape Architect with a special focus on farm and industrial landscape issues, mostly working in the South Island of New Zealand. These photos were all taken by Nigel

Nigel’s website is at Growplan

His WordPress blog is at Growplan Blog

Moa Sculpture at Moa Flat

Landmark sculpture commissioned by farmers Kerry and Richard France; created by artist Clive Seddon. Life-sized moa from galvanised iron. The owners completed the feather work themselves using fencing wire.

** Click on the photo to enlarge **

Native landscape in the above photo includes cabbage trees, kowhai tree with the yellow flowers, and tussock.

Way back in 2009 we’d seen the same sculpture and it had been ‘doctored’ by the couple’s friends. I think this was a response to some mishap that Richard had suffered in real life.

** Click on the photo to enlarge **

Further Reading

Perendale stud thriving in moa heartland

Moa sighted in gardens in the south

Text by Liz, all photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements