Butter and Egg Road

This is a road with a very interesting name! We found it while driving through the rural area around Macraes in East Otago (this road branches off from Macraes Road). Macraes is known for a long history of gold extraction and I believe the modern Macraes Mine is New Zealand’s largest gold mine.

These two photos were taken by Nigel when we visited the area in 2009.

For: Which Way Photo Challenge 04 October 2018

Butter & Egg Rd

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

