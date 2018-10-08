Butter and Egg Road

This is a road with a very interesting name! We found it while driving through the rural area around Macraes in East Otago (this road branches off from Macraes Road). Macraes is known for a long history of gold extraction and I believe the modern Macraes Mine is New Zealand’s largest gold mine.
These two photos were taken by Nigel when we visited the area in 2009.
For: Which Way Photo Challenge 04 October 2018
Butter & Egg Rd
Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
great shots and that is a fun name…
makes me want bacon too
that’s what made Nigel look out the photo.. he was thinking it was bacon & egg rd and i was saying no, not bacon.. i think its butter, so he found the photo and butter & egg it was – as strange as that sounds!
Definitely a unique name! Thanks for sharing and bringing a smile. Love unique things.
We do too.. it was so funny to be driving along and suddenly see that name on the sign!
Very cool! Love the first one. Thatroad seems to go on forever. Thanks a bunch for joining in. 😊😊
Probably does go on forever 🙂
Hahaha! Sure looks that way. 😃
