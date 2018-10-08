Butter and Egg Road

This is a road with a very interesting name! We found it while driving through the rural area around Macraes in East Otago (this road branches off from Macraes Road). Macraes is known for a long history of gold extraction and I believe the modern Macraes Mine is New Zealand’s largest gold mine.

These two photos were taken by Nigel when we visited the area in 2009.

For:  Which Way Photo Challenge 04 October 2018

Butter & Egg Rd

butter_egg_road_01

butter_egg_road_02

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

7 thoughts on “Butter and Egg Road

    1. that’s what made Nigel look out the photo.. he was thinking it was bacon & egg rd and i was saying no, not bacon.. i think its butter, so he found the photo and butter & egg it was – as strange as that sounds!

