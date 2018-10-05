Welcome Home

Wrought iron gate and shadow that I saw this evening when I was walking home from Gore. Taken by Liz 05 October, 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand.
6 thoughts on "Welcome Home

  1. Shadows are wonderful subjects and you captured this image wonderfully, Liz. I love the contrast between the curvy elements in the shadows and the straight lines, including in the slats of the fence. It was a great creative choice, I think, to shoot the scene at an angle, which seems to add a more dynamic feel than if you had shot it with all right angles.

      1. That’s true, but for me what is most significant, Liz, is that you saw the scene and it made enough of an impression on you that you stopped. Most people would pass by something like that and not even notice. Once you “see,” capturing the image is not that hard. 🙂

