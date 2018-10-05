Welcome Home Wrought iron gate and shadow that I saw this evening when I was walking home from Gore. Taken by Liz 05 October, 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 6 thoughts on “Welcome Home” Add yours Shadows are wonderful subjects and you captured this image wonderfully, Liz. I love the contrast between the curvy elements in the shadows and the straight lines, including in the slats of the fence. It was a great creative choice, I think, to shoot the scene at an angle, which seems to add a more dynamic feel than if you had shot it with all right angles. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Mike, I’m really happy with this shot, just happened to be in the right place at the right time 🙂 LikeLike Reply That’s true, but for me what is most significant, Liz, is that you saw the scene and it made enough of an impression on you that you stopped. Most people would pass by something like that and not even notice. Once you “see,” capturing the image is not that hard. 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply That is such a nice comment! Yes, it made a big impression on me, just as much as if it had been a beautiful flower 🙂 LikeLike Reply Love these little pops of wonder. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes, I do too! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
