Terrific Tulips

Couldn’t take my eyes off these tulips when we were in Gore Public Gardens on 01 October 2018. Their bright golden flowers are showstoppers! Fortunately Nigel took some photos – his show the golden yellow of the blooms. I couldn’t imagine a brighter yellow! I ditched my photos as they didn’t capture the true colour.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand

First three photos taken by Nigel, last photo taken by Liz

There’s a circular garden like a round-about for pedestrians, in the centre of the gardens. Its currently planted in pretty multi-petalled tulips whose petals graduate from yellow inside to white at the edges.

The public gardens are well used. In the above photo you can see a child approaching on a bike, another on a scooter, and then a couple of people with a little dog. To the left there’s an adult sitting at a picnic table.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

