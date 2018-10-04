Thistle Brand

This is the Thistle brand logo shown on the end wall of the Fleming’s Creamoata Mill complex in Gore, Southland, New Zealand viewed from Gorton Street.

Thistle rolled oats and oatmeal were among the product lines produced in the mill.

First photo by Nigel and second photo by Liz, both taken 15 September, 2018

thistle_logo_gore_01

thistle_logo_gore_02

Related Posts:

Sergeant Dan : Porridge Mill   posted 03 Oct 2018

I Am The Man   posted 26 Aug 2018

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Thistle Brand

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: