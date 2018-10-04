This is the Thistle brand logo shown on the end wall of the Fleming’s Creamoata Mill complex in Gore, Southland, New Zealand viewed from Gorton Street.

Thistle rolled oats and oatmeal were among the product lines produced in the mill.

First photo by Nigel and second photo by Liz, both taken 15 September, 2018

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

