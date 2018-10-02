Down south here, the whitebait season runs from 15 August until 30 November and that means I can find whitebait fritters. I’ve found that we can get awesome whitebait fritters at the Stirling Tides cafe at Fortrose so that is where we headed on Sunday. Whitebait are tiny immature fish and there’s a whole seasonal culture that revolves around the whitebait season and the catching of the whitebait. Whitebaiters have special nets and may have a “stand” at a river, and perhaps even a little cabin near a river that they go and stay in for the season.
This paragraph about whitebait is from The New Zealand Tourism Guide…
“It’s a small fish with a very big reputation as New Zealand whitebait is regarded as one of the most prized seafood delicacies in the country. Unlike European whitebait – small, whole herrings – whitebait in New Zealand are the sprats of galaxiids (slim narrow fish with forked tails, which as adults live in freshwater rivers and lakes). In this juvenile state, whitebait ‘sprats’ resemble fat translucent worms.”
from: Whitebait — New Zealand’s Favourite Fish
Our delicious whitebait fritters (click on the gallery to view larger photos)
Fortrose is on the south coast in Southland, New Zealand about 30mins drive from Invercargill.
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
mmmmmmm – whitebait fritters.
You almost had me until the ‘fat translucent worm’ part. Must be a cultural thing. Of course fried Alliagator tail is eaten. Taste like chicken… so I’m told. I’ll just remain neutral and stick with spaghetti.
Hmmm, I want that! Now! 🙂
what a tasty looking item – and how fun this short season must be (love the images too)
Really delicious! The Mataura River that goes through our area is a big river. There’s some areas that have lots of wee cabins dotted about. Usually forlorn, at this time of year they come alive!
Oh how fun….
and delicious – oh and the photo of the food with the person in the background was extra fun. The food was super clear and a nice subject – but the smiling woman added a custom and personal touch.
My husband Nigel took that lovely photo with such good detail of the food and my happy face on the other side of the table 🙂 Thank you!
oh that is you! Liz – so purdy and nice smile – and when bloggers share pics it can be so fun –
nice pic, Nigel
glad you liked the photos Prior! 🙂
They look utterly delicious. And healthy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every bit as good as they look! 🙂
