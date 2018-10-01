Yesterday, Sunday, Nigel was back home after a few days in Dunedin and I suggested we drive to Fortrose on the south coast where we can relax in the cafe by the estuary and eat whitebait fritters.. yum! Its a really lovely drive through farmland. Suddenly I was amazed to see a sign for “Middleton Road”, the name of a new blog I’ve come across recently so I asked Nigel to stop on our way back.

I don’t come across too many New Zealand blogs but when taking part in the “In the Pink” challenge I found Sonya, based in our capital city Wellington, publishes her photos at Middleton Road

Sonya’s contributions to the “In the Pink” challenge were great. She took a new photo for each day of the month (not out of the archives.. fresh each day) and there’s a great variety of different and interesting shots all taken within walking distance of her base – for 28 days this was near her home or workplace in Wellington, and for 2 days near her sister’s home in Christchurch.

Why don’t you take a few moments to see her “In the Pink” photos … its really easy ’cause I can give you this link: In The Pink at Middleton Road blog

Our very own Middleton Road in Southland…

** Click on any of these photos to enlarge **

It is a “no exit” road. The windsock indicates it gets VERY gusty here at times!

Middleton Road is a gravel road. Look carefully and you can see a white horse

Good views from the stop sign. While its Spring you can even enjoy the daffodils!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

