Pink Magic

Its been fun taking part in the “In the Pink” Square in September challenge hosted by BeckyB and I thank Becky for being such a kind host. Today being 30 September, this is the last pink square.

Its a beautiful pink daphne that’s in a small planting at the end of a local street. We walk through an alley to get there and then the path carries on past the garden. This particular daphne is a beautiful pastel pink, releases a lovely perfume in the air, and has a very attractive pom-pom flower.

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

Taken by Liz, 23 September 2018

Pink Magnolia In Gore Public Gardens

— and Magic Carpet

We’re back to Pink Magnolia and Blue Conifer. She’s been shedding her pretty pink dress onto the lawn and now we have a magic carpet!

These photos were all taken 23 September. As you can see, the shedding of petals was already well underway before our recent storm came through.

The Public Gardens people have cleverly planted a ground cover of violets under the Pink Magnolia. Some of the petals flutter down to join the violets.

It wasn’t easy to get a nice shot of the petals on the grass – there was a fair sprinkling of brown petals among the pretty ones. Nigel did well getting this photo…

I was totally oblivious but Nigel took these shots of me taking photos! 🙂

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

