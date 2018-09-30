Pink Magic

Its been fun taking part in the “In the Pink” Square in September challenge hosted by BeckyB and I thank Becky for being such a kind host. Today being 30 September, this is the last pink square.

Its a beautiful pink daphne that’s in a small planting at the end of a local street. We walk through an alley to get there and then the path carries on past the garden. This particular daphne is a beautiful pastel pink, releases a lovely perfume in the air, and has a very attractive pom-pom flower.

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB
Taken by Liz, 23 September 2018

pink_daphne_local_gore_660w

Pink Magnolia In Gore Public Gardens

— and Magic Carpet

We’re back to Pink Magnolia and Blue Conifer. She’s been shedding her pretty pink dress onto the lawn and now we have a magic carpet!

pink_mag_gore_gardens_01

These photos were all taken 23 September. As you can see, the shedding of petals was already well underway before our recent storm came through.

pink_mag_gore_gardens_02

pink_mag_gore_gardens_03

The Public Gardens people have cleverly planted a ground cover of violets under the Pink Magnolia. Some of the petals flutter down to join the violets.

pink_mag_gore_gardens_04

It wasn’t easy to get a nice shot of the petals on the grass – there was a fair sprinkling of brown petals among the pretty ones. Nigel did well getting this photo…

pink_mag_gore_gardens_05

I was totally oblivious but Nigel took these shots of me taking photos! 🙂

gore_gardens_23Sept2018_01         gore_gardens_23Sept2018_02

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

  2. I absolutely love Daphne. Such a wonderful scent. And am even happier as you’ve included more of my favourite tree 😁 thank you so much. Hope you can recover from Pinktember and hope to see you back in December!

