Magnolia ‘Leonard Messel’

Magnolia x loebneri ‘Leonard Messel’ is one of the magnolias displaying lots of spring blossom in Gore Public Gardens. Between us we’ve photographed it a number of times in September so I thought I’d bring the different photos together. This square is cropped from a photo I took 15 Sept. – Liz
Taken 12 Sept, by Nigel
Taken 15 Sept, by Liz (the one I cropped the square from)
Taken 18 Sept, by Liz
Taken 23 Sept, by Nigel
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Gorgeous tree. The square shot is the best of course 😉
This is one of my favourites. Beautiful.
Its nice I’ve featured one of your favourites Ali! Sure puts on a great display 🙂
