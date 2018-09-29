Magnolia ‘Leonard Messel’

Magnolia x loebneri ‘Leonard Messel’ is one of the magnolias displaying lots of spring blossom in Gore Public Gardens. Between us we’ve photographed it a number of times in September so I thought I’d bring the different photos together. This square is cropped from a photo I took 15 Sept. – Liz

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

Taken 12 Sept, by Nigel

Taken 15 Sept, by Liz (the one I cropped the square from)

Taken 18 Sept, by Liz

Taken 23 Sept, by Nigel

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

