Check out The battle of the rival Tree Agamas : two males duel over the resident female in a prolonged battle that rages up and down a vertical log and on the top of the shade-house. Their feisty encounters involve posturing, threats, hissing, tail-biting, and in the heat of the battle their faces flush bright blue. A riveting photo-story from Carol in South Africa and a fascinating insight into animal behaviour and colour.
Carol blogs at Letting Nature Back In
Further Reading:
I previously posted Shades of Blue which includes another Southern Tree Agama and also a Blue-Footed Booby among other blue subjects (all taken by other WP bloggers).
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Just my style ! Thanks, loved it.
Isn’t it great! …I’m glad you loved it 🙂 🙂
