Check out The battle of the rival Tree Agamas : two males duel over the resident female in a prolonged battle that rages up and down a vertical log and on the top of the shade-house. Their feisty encounters involve posturing, threats, hissing, tail-biting, and in the heat of the battle their faces flush bright blue. A riveting photo-story from Carol in South Africa and a fascinating insight into animal behaviour and colour.

Carol blogs at Letting Nature Back In

Further Reading:

I previously posted Shades of Blue which includes another Southern Tree Agama and also a Blue-Footed Booby among other blue subjects (all taken by other WP bloggers).

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

