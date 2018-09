Mature magnolia trees in Gore Public Gardens showing off the beauty of their blossom on 12 September 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

After winter it was a real treat to enjoy the sights and scents of spring. In the first photo Nigel’s enjoying a wander.

** Click on either photo to enlarge **

In the above photo both blossom trees are magnolias. The little one to the right is a star magnolia densely covered in flowers.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

