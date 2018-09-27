These pink magnolia photos were taken during our recent spring visit to Maple Glen Gardens in Southland, New Zealand on 15 September by my husband Nigel. The bloom in the close-up photo was on a different tree to that shown in the last photo. Very bright pink!
Pink Magnolia Blossom at Maple Glen Gardens
#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB
I cropped the above square version from this photo, below…
Magnolia tree at Maple Glen with very pink blossom
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
This is so beautiful!! Lovely color and stunning close-ups! 🌸🌸
LikeLike
One of my favourite species of tree, and this one is a stunner. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Becky! … magnolias are very beautiful! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic colour! Wonderful pink!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pinks like this make a real statement in the landscape – no shy blushes with these! 🙂
LikeLike
Wow, Liz. This is gorgeous and very pink 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s been some showy pink magnolias this season Clare – unreal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It certainly is looking wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! lovely…loved the last picture ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person