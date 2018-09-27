These pink magnolia photos were taken during our recent spring visit to Maple Glen Gardens in Southland, New Zealand on 15 September by my husband Nigel. The bloom in the close-up photo was on a different tree to that shown in the last photo. Very bright pink!

Pink Magnolia Blossom at Maple Glen Gardens

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

I cropped the above square version from this photo, below…

Magnolia tree at Maple Glen with very pink blossom

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements