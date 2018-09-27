Deep Pink

These pink magnolia photos were taken during our recent spring visit to Maple Glen Gardens in Southland, New Zealand on 15 September by my husband Nigel. The bloom in the close-up photo was on a different tree to that shown in the last photo. Very bright pink!

Pink Magnolia Blossom at Maple Glen Gardens

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

maple_glen_magnolia_01_720w

I cropped the above square version from this photo, below…

maple_glen_magnolia_02_720w

Magnolia tree at Maple Glen with very pink blossom

maple_glen_magnolia_03

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

