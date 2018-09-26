On Patrol The swimming swan had been nest building on the bank. There’s no crossing the bridge to “their” island! The swan on the bridge patrols, marching up and down with a resounding thud, thud, thud! Maple Glen, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “On Patrol” Add yours 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
