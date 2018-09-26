Love Grows

Nigel and I were walking together along a grassy path through Gore Gardens on 15 September when he pointed at something on the ground. Well ok, we weren’t exactly “together” because I was lagging behind taking photos of blossom! When I looked, I found this cute heart lying in the grass… so sweet 🙂

Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand; taken by Liz 15 Sept 2018

Tickled Pink

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

rsz_love_grows_700sq

I couldn’t help wondering if it had anything to do with Blue Conifer and Pink Magnolia, dropped during a waltz around the garden perhaps? – see Lets Dance if you wonder what on earth I’m talking about!

heart_gore_gardens_720w

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Love Grows

Add yours

      1. How very cool. On Saturday I will be posting photos I took of a fairy train that my granddaughter and I created for her and her baby sister. It took a few months to build it. I’ll check the flower fairy link and show my granddaughter tomorrow.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: