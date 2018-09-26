Nigel and I were walking together along a grassy path through Gore Gardens on 15 September when he pointed at something on the ground. Well ok, we weren’t exactly “together” because I was lagging behind taking photos of blossom! When I looked, I found this cute heart lying in the grass… so sweet 🙂
Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand; taken by Liz 15 Sept 2018
Tickled Pink
#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB
I couldn’t help wondering if it had anything to do with Blue Conifer and Pink Magnolia, dropped during a waltz around the garden perhaps? – see Lets Dance if you wonder what on earth I’m talking about!
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
So cool! I love hearts! My wedding ring is a heart shaped diamond.
Very special… romance and beauty! Lovely!
🙂 ❤
Thanks! Yes, I love it! But of course I love him even more. 🙂
How sweet! 🙂 🙂
Love grows absolutely!! hope I stumble across one too 😍
The heart is such a powerful symbol isn’t it? It felt really neat to find this cute heart! 🙂 Thanks for the visit!
🦋 Romantic. Perhaps fairies live nearby. 😉
There must be loads of fairies there! Your comment prompted me to search on blossom fairies and I found this fabulous website, please go and take a look! This link takes you to “Meet The Fairies” and if you click on “The Fairies Of The Spring”, you can see the beautiful spring fairies! At: https://flowerfairies.com/meet-the-fairies/
How very cool. On Saturday I will be posting photos I took of a fairy train that my granddaughter and I created for her and her baby sister. It took a few months to build it. I’ll check the flower fairy link and show my granddaughter tomorrow.
A fairy train sounds fun… bet the kiddies love it!
