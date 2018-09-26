Love Grows

Nigel and I were walking together along a grassy path through Gore Gardens on 15 September when he pointed at something on the ground. Well ok, we weren’t exactly “together” because I was lagging behind taking photos of blossom! When I looked, I found this cute heart lying in the grass… so sweet 🙂

Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand; taken by Liz 15 Sept 2018

Tickled Pink

#InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

I couldn’t help wondering if it had anything to do with Blue Conifer and Pink Magnolia, dropped during a waltz around the garden perhaps? – see Lets Dance if you wonder what on earth I’m talking about!

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

